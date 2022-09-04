 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Importing oil from overseas doesn’t help stem global warming

Container ships and oil tankers wait in the ocean outside the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles on April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Regarding the letter “If skeptic is to be believed, law won’t help climate change” (Aug. 30): If President Joe Biden was truly concerned about saving the planet, he would worry more about freeing up the production of domestic oil rather than the environmentally unfriendly method of importing it from overseas.

When importers would rather buy oil from Saudi Arabia or other countries than produce it here, it’s clear to me that the priority is killing the U.S. oil and gas industry instead of reducing greenhouse gases.

The amount of oil burned by huge oil tankers delivering oil to the U.S. is staggering. It takes three days to load or unload a huge tanker, and transit takes 45 to 60 days at sea. Plus, these huge tankers burn around 63,000 gallons of fuel per day in transit. So that’s somewhere close to 2 million to 3.8 million gallons of fuel in one trip. A month ago, there were 14 tankers scheduled to make the transit. There is no good reason to burn that much fuel if you really believe it will damage the planet. We just need to get the oil we have here in the U.S.

Emil Stevens • Chesterfield

