Letter: Impose term limits as a way to break up partisanship
Letter: Impose term limits as a way to break up partisanship

Recent political lessons suggest that reform is required to repair the damage being done to our democracy. Risks are posed by the inability of Democrats and Republicans to work together. They make decisions on the basis of self-interest rather than the interests of the electorate. The result is a democracy that does not broadly represent the U.S. populace.

So here are my recommendations for righting the course: Congressional representatives should be limited to three terms, senators to two six-year terms and presidents to one six-year term.

Put caps on political spending and restrictions on “dark money” — political spending in 2020 was $14 billion, twice that of 2016.

Partisan gerrymandering must be rolled back.

Require the federal government to balance the budget, as many state constitutions do.

These recommendations make sense. The question is: Do our elected representatives have the courage to implement such safeguards?

Cliff Campeau • Lake Saint Louis 

