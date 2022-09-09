Letter: Improper gun safety is at the root of many tragic accidents

Regarding “ St. Louis police: 2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head ” (Aug. 25): Another tragedy. Another child needlessly killed. As Interim police Chief Michael Sack said, “All of us who have firearms must be responsible with their care and use.”

Responsible gun owners lock their guns when not in use, with ammunition stored separately. They know that hiding a gun is not securing a gun. Gun owners in St. Louis who need a gun lock can get one for free at all city library branches, fire stations and police stations. Those locks are provided by the Lock It for Love program of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice.

What can responsible citizens who are not gun owners do to prevent shootings like this? Verify that there are no unsecured guns in homes where your child will be visiting. Ask adult visitors to your home if they are carrying a firearm and if the answer is yes, provide a gun lock they can use to secure it while they visit. Ask your school to provide parent education on safe gun storage and to sponsor a gun lock giveaway as St. Louis public schools have done. Invite Lock It for Love to bring free gun locks to your neighborhood events. Talk to your neighbors and family about the importance of safe firearm storage.