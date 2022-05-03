Letter: Improve air quality so St. Louisans can breathe easier

I'm a senior manager for the American Lung Association for Missouri and Arkansas, and I would like to bring attention to a recent report about air quality in St. Louis. The report, “State of the Air,” highlights that much work remains to be done to protect the health of St. Louisans.

More than 137 million Americans — more than four in 10 — are still exposed to unhealthy air. St. Louis received an F grade for levels of ozone pollution; and went from a B to a D grade for particle pollution. While breathing ozone pollution and particle pollution is unhealthy for anyone, the most vulnerable, including children, older adults, pregnant people and those with lung disease, are at greater risk from the impacts of air pollution.

Climate change has made cleaning up our air even more challenging. This report shows that many Americans are already experiencing worsened ground-level ozone pollution and particle pollution due to warmer temperatures and increased wildfires, both of which are exacerbated by climate change.

The Biden administration should strengthen national limits on both short-term and year-round particulate matter air pollution. Stronger standards would drive the cleanup of polluting sources and help protect the health of Missourians.

Laura Turner • St. Louis