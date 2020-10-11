Letter: Improve debate structure or don’t bother with them

Regarding “Trump, Biden teams debate debate: Virtual or not, next week?” (Oct. 8): We are overdue for some improvements to future presidential debates. I suggest: 1) The moderator should have the ability to cut off the microphones of candidates who interrupt excessively or go over their allotted time. This has been a problem for years, but it seems President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have taken it to a new level. 2) Allow an introductory period where participants can state their views on subjects of their choice. This period should not be used just to harp on their opponent’s shortcomings. 3) The participants must address and answer the question asked or decline to answer it. 4) The participants must not be allowed to speak about anything they like during the question-and-answer session.
Trump has said he will not participate in a virtual debate. If he sticks to that position, he would be doing the public a favor. The country does not need anything even remotely similar to what happened in the first debate.
Nick Hall • Florissant
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.