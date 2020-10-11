 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Improve debate structure or don’t bother with them
0 comments

Letter: Improve debate structure or don’t bother with them

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
C-SPAN: Debate moderator didn't post questionable tweet

FILE - The set is shown during a presidential debate at UNLV on Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. C-SPAN said in a statement Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that its political editor, Steve Scully, host of the second presidential debate, didn’t initiate a questionable Twitter exchange with Anthony Scaramucci and that the Commission on Presidential Debates is investigating with help from authorities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, FILE)

 Julio Cortez

Regarding “Trump, Biden teams debate debate: Virtual or not, next week?” (Oct. 8): We are overdue for some improvements to future presidential debates. I suggest: 1) The moderator should have the ability to cut off the microphones of candidates who interrupt excessively or go over their allotted time. This has been a problem for years, but it seems President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have taken it to a new level. 2) Allow an introductory period where participants can state their views on subjects of their choice. This period should not be used just to harp on their opponent’s shortcomings. 3) The participants must address and answer the question asked or decline to answer it. 4) The participants must not be allowed to speak about anything they like during the question-and-answer session.

Trump has said he will not participate in a virtual debate. If he sticks to that position, he would be doing the public a favor. The country does not need anything even remotely similar to what happened in the first debate.

Nick Hall • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports