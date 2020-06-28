Letter: Improve our parks, town squares with green grass, trees
Letter: Improve our parks, town squares with green grass, trees

St. Louis Catholics gather for Rosary at King Louis IX statue

St. Louis area Catholics gather for a Rosary in front of the King Louis IX statue at Forest Park in St. Louis on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Participants said the Rosary was to ask for divine protection of the statue after discussion occurred about its future regarding King Louis' IX treatment of Muslims and Jews. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Statue removals are in full swing across the country. Some people are advocating removal of the statue of King Louis IX, St. Louis' namesake. I think that all statues across the nation should be removed regardless of who they are. Kings, queens and explorers and namesakes, people of any race. I'm sure there are statues of Martin Luther King Jr. and other famous people. Take them all down. No more statues in the country. End the statue-removal movement and improve the parks and town squares with green grass and trees.

Charles J. DeClue • DeSoto

