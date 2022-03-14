Letter: Improve St. Louis city services to attract immigrants

Regarding "‘Wake-up call’: St. Louis faces dimming prospects absent new efforts to draw population" (March 5): What St. Louis needs is more immigrants in our urban neighborhoods. But how do we attract them to Missouri, a state that has been deemed harmful to people of color, or a region with a history and present reputation of being hostile to people of color?

St. Louis should work to make these improvements: 1) Better public safety with a focus on prosecuting violent criminals without harassing our citizenry. 2) better public health for all, not just those in poverty. 3) Cleaner streets and garbage picked up daily. 4) Better educational choices that don't necessarily involve only expensive private schools.

If these improvements are made, perhaps St. Louis may attract people of all races and colors. I'm stumped that there is not more of an effort to encourage more multiunit affordable housing. Where is the partnership with home builders to develop new housing that may not be for marginal income folks, but for those clamoring to buy a house? Those prospective residents want all that public services mentioned above, and they can get it in the neighboring counties.

Focusing on a better quality of life may be the answer to how we have an attractive community.

Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton