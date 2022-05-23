Letter: Improve the I-64 corridor with plants and foot bridges

I would like to see additions to the I-64 corridor that would greatly benefit the community, the environment and our public health: Make new lighting that is dark-sky compliant by shining down and not up. Create safe, accessible bike/foot traffic bridges to reduce relying on cars and making it easier to walk and bike. And finally, create a landscape plan that includes native plants that would contribute to our city’s need for more green spaces. We don’t have to mow if we plant native plants, and it would save on watering.