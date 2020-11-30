Letter: Improving St. Louis mental health care is a must

Regarding “Woman kills her 5-year-old son, then herself, police say” (Nov. 19): I am not privy to the details of this story, but I see enough to be heartbroken for the child, the mother and the family. The article indicates the mother was “acting irrationally” and “suffering from a mental impairment.” Having worked in community mental health for a very long time, this raises many questions that I hope are being asked. A tragedy like this is an occasion not so much for blame but for learning how our system may have failed.