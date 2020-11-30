 Skip to main content
Letter: Improving St. Louis mental health care is a must
Letter: Improving St. Louis mental health care is a must

Two found dead after south St. Louis shooting

Police wait outside a home on Quincy Street in south St. Louis where investigators said a 25-year-old woman fatally shot her son then killed herself early Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Photo by Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch.

 By Kim Bell

Regarding “Woman kills her 5-year-old son, then herself, police say” (Nov. 19): I am not privy to the details of this story, but I see enough to be heartbroken for the child, the mother and the family. The article indicates the mother was “acting irrationally” and “suffering from a mental impairment.” Having worked in community mental health for a very long time, this raises many questions that I hope are being asked. A tragedy like this is an occasion not so much for blame but for learning how our system may have failed.

There has long been inadequate outreach, engagement and long-term follow-up for people with mental illness. There has also long been a lack of readily available information for family members and friends about whom to call and what to expect when a person is showing signs of being mentally ill or deteriorating psychiatrically.

If she had a mental health care provider or was taking medication, was there a safety check for weapons? The Department of Mental Health, the Regional Health Commission, the administrative agent charged with providing services for her area, needs to be reviewing the history and back story of this tragedy.

Francie Broderick • Overland

