Letter: In future infamy, will Trump's name replace Mudd's?
Letter: In future infamy, will Trump's name replace Mudd's?

Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Former President Donald Trump waves to the members of the media after his final flight on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

In my generation, if one wanted to chastise someone you would say, "Your name is Mudd," referring to Dr. Samuel Mudd who treated John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. In the future, I predict my great grandchildren will say, "Your name is Trump."

Ron Hollander • Creve Coeur 

