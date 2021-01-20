Letter: In future infamy, will Trump's name replace Mudd's?

-
Letter: Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh
-
Letter: Bush correct that some GOP lawmakers need expulsion
-
Letter: Sen. Hawley and Rep. Hill violated the 14th Amendment
-
Letter: Let Missouri secede from Union; make Trump their king
-
Letter: Danforth isn’t really concerned with Hawley’s behavior
In my generation, if one wanted to chastise someone you would say, "Your name is Mudd," referring to Dr. Samuel Mudd who treated John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. In the future, I predict my great grandchildren will say, "Your name is Trump."
Ron Hollander • Creve Coeur
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.