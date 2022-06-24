Letter: In Greitens’ world, loyalty to Trump is all that matters

Regarding “Greitens says violent video about hunting people was meant to be humorous” (June 22): In today’s Republican universe, fealty and complete devotion to former president Donald Trump are all that matter. It’s blind obedience to a pathological liar who was impeached twice, and who directed an attempted insurrection because he’s incapable of admitting defeat.

This continental drift into fascism is displayed in Eric Greitens’ recent violent campaign video. He knows that his career has zero traction without excessive pandering to the worst instincts of Trump’s MAGA crowd, and by deploying whatever cringe-worthy stunts are necessary to secure Trump’s attention and endorsement.

Greitens knows that Trump’s singular obsession is to get revenge on Republicans who failed to exhibit sufficient loyalty to Trump. If Greitens’ ad, and its call for violence against fellow Republicans, results in someone getting shot, it will be the worst scandal yet on his grubby resumé.

In 2012, Rep. Todd Akin, R-Mo., self-destructed with his idiotic comments about “legitimate rape.” That was then, this is now. In our present lunatic nation, where the majority of Republican voters are active citizens, Greitens may still secure the GOP nomination.

John Odell • Pasadena Hills