Letter: In history, assault rifles are just state of the art weapons

Regarding the editorial "July 4 mass shooting drives home how much America has left to do on gun reform" (July 5): I have listened to the most recent claims regarding the general public being in possession of assault rifles. When the Second Amendment was written, people were armed with mustkets, the state of the art weaponry of the age. America moved from the musket to the single shot rifle loaded with a single cartridge at a time, again, the state of the art weaponry for the time. We then moved to the lever action repeating rifle, adopted by the military as the assault rifle of the era. From there we advanced to the bolt action Springfield 1903 rifle. We can follow that progression to the M-1, the M-14, and the current M-16 — all military weaponry.