Letter: In sports world, rules apply and players accept defeat

Here is why I enjoy sports more than politics: There are usually two teams, they play a finite amount of time, there are rules, and those rules are enforced by referees who have the final say. There are appeal mechanisms, and those are clear, defined, short in duration and final. There is a winner (unless it is a rare tie) and a loser. At the end, they shake hands and go off to evaluate their play. It may be a glorious victory or an agonizing defeat, but everyone played by the same rules and accepted the ruling by the same referees, however grudgingly.
That is not how our politics have taken shape. Half the country has been convinced the rules are somehow rigged against them. The referees are one-sided. The outcome of the contest is no longer a matter of looking at the score but convincing your fans not to accept the score if your side loses. It is a very dangerous and poisonous situation for the greatest democracy on Earth.
Peter Wollenberg • St. Louis