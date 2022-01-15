Letter: In sports world, rules apply and players accept defeat

Here is why I enjoy sports more than politics: There are usually two teams, they play a finite amount of time, there are rules, and those rules are enforced by referees who have the final say. There are appeal mechanisms, and those are clear, defined, short in duration and final. There is a winner (unless it is a rare tie) and a loser. At the end, they shake hands and go off to evaluate their play. It may be a glorious victory or an agonizing defeat, but everyone played by the same rules and accepted the ruling by the same referees, however grudgingly.