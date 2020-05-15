Letter: In the middle of this pandemic, try to be more positive

I admit that a lot of my opinions have not been very positive about President Donald Trump. But if we’re going to vote for a change this November, let’s also change our attitudes to be more positive.
Specifically, we should all be very grateful to the first responders and health care workers who have sacrificed a part of their family life to enable us to keep our families healthy.
Also, let’s not forget our businesses. Please keep in mind that regardless of your experience, please compliment the owners and employees or offer suggestions on improvements. It doesn’t help anyone to get angry at people who are just trying to do their job.
And as far as the debate about masks: We don’t complain about “no shoes, no service,” so why complain about no mask-no service? Just do it for your health and safety, as well as for others.
Helen Casteel • West County
