Letter: In the middle of this pandemic, try to be more positive
Letter: In the middle of this pandemic, try to be more positive

Back to work in St. Louis

Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen in the Old North neighborhood, sanitizes the entry door handles on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the first day the restaurant reopened after closing March 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karandzieff's grandfather opened the business in 1913, and his father only closed it one time after a 1983 Christmas day fire. "Back then there were a lot of volunteers," he said. "It showed me how important my father was to our community." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

I admit that a lot of my opinions have not been very positive about President Donald Trump. But if we’re going to vote for a change this November, let’s also change our attitudes to be more positive.

Specifically, we should all be very grateful to the first responders and health care workers who have sacrificed a part of their family life to enable us to keep our families healthy.

Also, let’s not forget our businesses. Please keep in mind that regardless of your experience, please compliment the owners and employees or offer suggestions on improvements. It doesn’t help anyone to get angry at people who are just trying to do their job.

And as far as the debate about masks: We don’t complain about “no shoes, no service,” so why complain about no mask-no service? Just do it for your health and safety, as well as for others.

Helen Casteel • West County

