Letter: In the midst of COVID-19, tuberculosis still looms

COVID-19 just the latest epidemic in areas struck by disease

FILE - In this April 27, 2020 file photo, jobless people receive food assistance during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Quetta, Pakistan. For millions of people who live in poor and troubled regions of the world, the novel coronavirus is only the latest epidemic. They already face a plethora of fatal and crippling infectious diseases: polio, Ebola, cholera, dengue, tuberculosis and malaria, to name a few. The diseases are made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt, File)

Regarding “Sick alone, mourning alone: COVID-19 hits the elderly and African Americans the hardest in Missouri” (June 8): While Missourians face problems as they struggle against an infectious disease we have been fighting for months, the same problems plague communities abroad that have been struggling against a different infectious disease for decades. Tuberculosis (TB) has been the No. 1 cause of infectious-disease deaths worldwide for years. The highest rates of tuberculosis infection happen in areas with insufficient health care and TB program access. Great strides have been made, but experts predict the COVID-19 pandemic could set the fight against TB back at least five years.

Due to this pandemic, patients are not able to access clinics for TB treatments, testing for TB has declined, and we face possible supply chain problems for medication. In many places where COVID-19 will spread most rapidly, tuberculosis has already been present for a long time. In order to protect the progress that has been made against TB, large programs will have to adapt and overcome many problems. I am urging Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and our other lawmakers to make international health funding a priority in the next COVID-19 stimulus bill, including adequate funding for international TB programs to stay strong while facing COVID-19.

Haley Stuckmeyer • High Ridge

