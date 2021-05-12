 Skip to main content
Letter: In Trumpian US, voters and less fortunate are discarded
Letter: In Trumpian US, voters and less fortunate are discarded

Missouri latest state to thwart voter-approved policies

Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden repeat the final chant of the Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Medicaid expansion rally at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The Missouri Legislature is the latest statehouse fighting to undo voter-backed ballot measures. Missouri's GOP-led Senate this week voted against paying for voter-approved Medicaid expansion. (Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers OK $35B budget without Medicaid expansion" (May 7): The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature set aside no money for a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. The state is projected to have a $1 billion surplus and will receive a $2.8 billion infusion of funds from President Joe Biden's rescue plan.

Voters in August voted to change the state constitution to expand Medicaid for those earning less than $18,000 per year. I am one of those voters, and I do not need Medicaid. I voted to help the less fortunate.

I guess in this Trumpian America, voters will be damned, eh?

Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills 

