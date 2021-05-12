Letter: In Trumpian US, voters and less fortunate are discarded

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers OK $35B budget without Medicaid expansion" (May 7): The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature set aside no money for a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. The state is projected to have a $1 billion surplus and will receive a $2.8 billion infusion of funds from President Joe Biden's rescue plan.
Voters in August voted to change the state constitution to expand Medicaid for those earning less than $18,000 per year. I am one of those voters, and I do not need Medicaid. I voted to help the less fortunate.
I guess in this Trumpian America, voters will be damned, eh?
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills