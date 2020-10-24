Letter: Inability to find immigrant parents is outrageous

Regarding “Parents of 545 children separated at US-Mexico border can’t be found” (Oct. 21): Every day, I get a Twitter notice from the Auschwitz Memorial providing background information about a detainee at that camp. It’s accompanied with a photo, date of birth, occupation, place of birth, prisoner number, arrival date and disposition date. Prisoners arrived by the hundreds in railroad cars. Now we know of the Germans’ engineering qualities and attention to detail. Auschwitz was, however, a death camp for Jews from many countries. Still, the Nazis kept records.
In contrast, our incompetent government agencies can’t even keep track of immigrant children and their parents. The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Border Patrol are lacking basic humanity. But this is just a reflection of the current administration.
So now we have hundreds of children, still incarcerated, with no way to find their deported parents. Few 2- and 3-year-olds know parents’ names beyond mom and dad. This is lost on the brain-dead officials.
Who would’ve ever thought the Nazis would record their atrocities, and this administration would just deny its? Most importantly, the nation has lost its soul, just like the Germans.
Joyce Nowak • Shrewsbury
