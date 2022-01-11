Letter: Incarceration has a traumatic impact on entire family

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Old West prison contains lessons for broken criminal justice system" (Jan. 7): The injustices of our criminal justice system are perpetrated not only against those imprisoned but for family members as well. We wind up creating a generation of children who grow up to be societal problems.

Incarceration of a family member is one of the 10 adverse childhood experiences described by Felitti et al. in their groundbreaking article, “The Adverse Childhood Experiences” study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in 1989. Family members, especially the young, are traumatized by incarceration of a family member and can go on to have a great many problems.

Medically, the consequences include neurological, memory and anger issues, hallucinations, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, somatic disorders and flashbacks. They can produce adverse adult behaviors including substance abuse, mental health issues, obesity, suicide attempts, self-injury, sexual promiscuity, dissociation, perpetration of domestic violence and repetition of the original trauma.