Letter: Incentive money is better spent on mobile vaccination units

Regarding the editorial “Instead of confronting GOP anti-vaccination zealots, Parson hires contractors” (Aug. 18): Gov. Mike Parson’s hiring of a group to “boost vaccination rates” is dismaying. This group will receive more than $2 million to achieve the low-bar goal of getting mobile vaccination units up and running by next March. Wow, so, I guess there’s no real urgency.

A significant amount of this money will go to a “communications firm” (read that as “advertising”) and to pay for vaccination sites. How about allocating the most significant chunks of money to funding those mobile vaccination units and to paying personnel who give shots? This would be far more effective than paying a few high-priced executives and ad men. Mobile vaccination units can be driven to an area where vaccination rates are low. Shop can be set up, with incentives offered such as block parties.

This seems to be another effort to make it look as if the governor is actually doing something effective to get folks vaccinated. We are not fooled.

Mary Ann Zaggy • University City