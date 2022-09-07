 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Incompetent managers caused the animal shelter crisis

  • 0
County employees walk dogs, clean cages at animal shelter while volunteers reapply for jobs

Ian Ashcraft of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health's waste diversion division, leashes Hamlet for a walk as county employees filled in for volunteers at the St. Louis County animal shelter and adoption center on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The workers are temporarily replacing animal shelter volunteers, told to reapply for their jobs at the Olivette facility. Two former volunteers have sued the county, alleging they and more than 400 other volunteers were banned from the facility because of public criticism of its conditions. Doug Moore, county communications director, said Sunday's fill-in workers will be paid through overtime or compensatory time. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Critics blast St. Louis County for no-kill reversal at dog shelter" (Sept. 1): There is nothing wrong per se with euthanizing a dog: for example, one that is deathly ill and suffering, or a dog whose miswired brain makes it dangerous. But that determination of dangerous and unadoptable must be made only after evaluation by qualified professionals after giving time (days, not minutes) for a complete behavioral assessment. That's not the case at the St. Louis County animal shelter.

The shelter claims to be short on staff, space and money, and has been operating in emergency status for more than a year, but a shortage of staff does not make dogs unadoptable. I believe the shelter is euthanizing for space due to management's apparent incompetence and unwillingness to get animals adopted. That's why the shelter is full. And in the meantime, they fail to provide appropriate care. 

People are also reading…

The Animal Protective Association will bring competent management and compassionate animal care procedures to the facility. That can't happen quickly enough. In the meantime, animals will suffer because, for years, the St. Louis County Council turned a blind eye to its responsibilities and wasted our tax dollars while allowing this travesty to continue.

Joann Stephan • Webster Groves 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News