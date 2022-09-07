Letter: Incompetent managers caused the animal shelter crisis

Regarding "Critics blast St. Louis County for no-kill reversal at dog shelter" (Sept. 1): There is nothing wrong per se with euthanizing a dog: for example, one that is deathly ill and suffering, or a dog whose miswired brain makes it dangerous. But that determination of dangerous and unadoptable must be made only after evaluation by qualified professionals after giving time (days, not minutes) for a complete behavioral assessment. That's not the case at the St. Louis County animal shelter.

The shelter claims to be short on staff, space and money, and has been operating in emergency status for more than a year, but a shortage of staff does not make dogs unadoptable. I believe the shelter is euthanizing for space due to management's apparent incompetence and unwillingness to get animals adopted. That's why the shelter is full. And in the meantime, they fail to provide appropriate care.

The Animal Protective Association will bring competent management and compassionate animal care procedures to the facility. That can't happen quickly enough. In the meantime, animals will suffer because, for years, the St. Louis County Council turned a blind eye to its responsibilities and wasted our tax dollars while allowing this travesty to continue.

Joann Stephan • Webster Groves