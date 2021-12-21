Letter: Increase coverage of Chiefs, Missouri's only NFL team

Why does the sports section carry multiple Blues, St. Louis University, Mizzou and Illinois games, but I have to dig to the back pages to find any news about the Kansas City Chiefs? The last time I looked, the Chiefs are a Missouri team and the only National Football League team we have.
Allen Barnes • Byrnes Mill
