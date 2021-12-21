 Skip to main content
Letter: Increase coverage of Chiefs, Missouri's only NFL team
Mahomes in teams' heads and they play right into his hands

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs won 34-28. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Why does the sports section carry multiple Blues, St. Louis University, Mizzou and Illinois games, but I have to dig to the back pages to find any news about the Kansas City Chiefs? The last time I looked, the Chiefs are a Missouri team and the only National Football League team we have.

Allen Barnes • Byrnes Mill 

