Letter: Increase interest rates to slowdown runaway inflation

Regarding "The Bottom Line: Inflation surge is looking less temporary" (Nov. 3): Inflation is hurting almost all of us, especially the poor and retirees. So why is the Federal Reserve not raising interest rates? In years past, this would be done to reduce inflation. Interest rates are ridiculously low right now and one of the main reasons that prices for homes, food, automobiles and necessities are skyrocketing.
Now is the time to increase interest rates to stop this dangerous inflation in its tracks.
Jim Schaffer • Eureka