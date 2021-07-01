Letter: Increased car dealer fees bad for Missouri consumers

Regarding “Governor signs measure that could boost car and truck prices in Missouri” (June 22): In my opinion, this is a consumer ripoff by the Missouri Republican Party and the Missouri automobile dealers. According to the article, automobile dealers can start charging a $500 administrative fee instead of the current charge of $200. Gov. Mike Parson just signed legislation for this to happen. That extra $300 is a 150% increase in cost to consumers. This is for both new and used cars and trucks purchased. This fee increase is supposedly justified by dealers remitting 10% of the fee to the Department of Revenue for updating their systems.

As you know, automobile dealers like to brag about deals they make. They sure made a great deal here. In exchange for Missouri allowing them to raise their fee $300, they pay a kickback to the state of $50. The dealer makes a profit of $250 on each fee they collect. The $50 kickback Missouri gets is a hidden tax, so nobody can accuse the Republicans of raising taxes.