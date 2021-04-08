Letter: Increased property taxes unjustly burden local seniors

Regarding "Despite pandemic, St. Louis area assessors project higher home values. Property taxes could rise with them" (March 27): Area real estate values have increased by 9%, and we can anticipate that St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman will hit us with another round of exorbitant tax increases in 2021. Two years ago, we went through the laborious process to lower our home's increased assessment somewhat, but the county website indicates that the appraised value will rise another $89,000 this year.

In 2000, when we purchased our home, the taxes were $1,504. Although we have made no additions or improvements other than repairs, last year the taxes were $4,777, and 2021 promises to be worse with the increased assessment.

We are now retired and would like to continue living in our home despite the abandoned and dilapidated property next door that would make a reasonable sale price virtually impossible. If the county must continue socking it to homeowners, seniors should get a tax freeze at some point, so we can continue to live in our homes.

Kathy Wright • Richmond Heights

