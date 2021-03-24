Letter: Increased wages will be good for workers and employers

Regarding “’A decent paycheck’: St. Louis nursing home workers protest for $15 minimum wage, health protections” (March 18): The wages people are being paid need to go up, not down. If the economy is to grow, people will need money to purchase goods and supplies. Company executives should reduce what they take in now and give it to the workers. If they take a loss now, they will get it back in the long run by increasing wages of their workers.
Increasing wages should also improve employees attendance and productivity. It would allow employees to buy goods from other businesses, which would cause some job creation. The more people working will pump more money into the economy, thus in long run would reward bonuses to company executives.
Raising the wage will be good for everyone. Remember a rising tide raises all ships. So raise the minimum wage to increase everyone’s purchasing power, which will help the economy thrive.
Tom Hetlage • O’Fallon, Mo.