Letter: Increased wages will be good for workers and employers

Regarding “’A decent paycheck’: St. Louis nursing home workers protest for $15 minimum wage, health protections” (March 18): The wages people are being paid need to go up, not down. If the economy is to grow, people will need money to purchase goods and supplies. Company executives should reduce what they take in now and give it to the workers. If they take a loss now, they will get it back in the long run by increasing wages of their workers.