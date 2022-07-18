Letter: Independent John Wood is really Republican in disguise

Regarding “John Wood, independent for US Senate in Missouri, says campaign on track to make ballot” (July 13): In my opinion, Senate candidate John Wood is an IINO, an Independent In Name Only. He’s a Republican.

On the November ballot, Missouri voters will choose between one Democrat, two Republicans and several third-party candidates. Why two Republicans? It has been reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is worried that if Eric Greitens is the Republican candidate, some Republican voters will vote for the Democratic candidate and flip the Senate seat, which might prevent him from becoming the majority leader. John Wood is McConnell’s insurance candidate. It’s inconceivable that former Sen. John Danforth and Wood would have undertaken this campaign without McConnell’s approval and support. Wood has said he would vote for McConnell for Senate majority leader. A vote for Wood is a vote for McConnell.

We’ve seen the results of McConnell’s leadership in the recent Supreme Court rulings on reproductive rights, religion in public schools, guns and the environment. Next term, the court will take up a case on gerrymandering. Conservatives have a bizarre theory that only state legislatures can draw district boundaries that cannot be reviewed by the state supreme court. Imagine how many representatives St. Louis and Kansas City will have if the Missouri Legislature is allowed to gerrymander without fear of judicial review.

Wood will be a certain vote for McConnell and his agenda. That’s not independent.

Jim Welsh • Crestwood