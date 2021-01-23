 Skip to main content
Letter: Independent judiciary, free press saved our country
Letter: Independent judiciary, free press saved our country

Regarding “For a splintered nation, a delicate moment of continuity” (Jan. 20): Now that the most corrupt and defective administration in our country’s history has officially ended, I want to say thank you to two institutions, without which we in all probability would have seen our grand democratic experiment come to an end.

First, the independent judiciary. Judges at all levels, of both political persuasions, did their duty, ruling against grossly defective election lawsuits from former President Donald Trump and enforcing the law in cases brought against those who committed crimes in his service.

Second is the mainstream media, which reported news that was fact-checked and unbiased, without flinching at the harsh criticism from the president, including his most outrageous statement of all, that the news media is “the enemy of the people.”

More than once, when reading the Post-Dispatch, or watching or listening to the news, I was reminded of the words of Tom Joad in “The Grapes of Wrath”: “I’ll be ever’ where — wherever you look. Wherever they’s a fight so hungry people can eat, I’ll be there. Wherever they’s a cop beatin’ up a guy, I’ll be there.”

Thank goodness that, for the last four years, there was an independent Fourth Estate, the print and news media, who were always there on a mission to tell us the truth.

Brent Langley • Edwardsville

