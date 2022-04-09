 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: India should pay for indifference to Russian atrocities

India unsure of Russian arms to meet China, Pakistan threats

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other before their meeting in New Delhi, India on Dec. 6, 2021. India is bracing for a disruption in Russian arms supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tightrope walk between Moscow and Washington could become more difficult due to a border standoff with China. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

 Manish Swarup

Regarding the editorial “Evidence mounts of Russian war crimes, but is Putin getting the message?” (April 5): After seeing the images of Ukrainian suffering, Britons, Canadians, Japanese and others have volunteered to help the Ukrainians to fight the Russian stormtroopers. Such behavior is driven by the belief that we must help victims of extreme cruelty.

Among some in India, people are indifferent to the Russian atrocities against the Ukrainians. Reflecting this callous mentality of the citizens, the Indian government refuses to support resolutions at the United Nations that condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, New Delhi is helping the Kremlin to evade Western sanctions by creating a financial mechanism that Russian businesses can use to transact financially in rupees.

Dwight Sunada, Ph.D. • Stanford, California

