Letter: Indictments just small part of City Hall’s shady culture

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis mayor suggests indictments are ‘tip of the iceberg’” (June 9): This scandal could hopefully lead to further investigation of other suspicious City Hall behavior. In my opinion, these events need to be looked at closer: 1) Protecting problem property owners. 2) Looking the other way on the city’s street racing rackets. 3) Granting “free” illegal parking for developers and special constituents. 4) Assessing millions of dollars of extra taxing districts funds for ghost sham police protection. 5) Non-prosecution of car theft rings. 6) Passing special ordinances against city neighborhoods on behalf of out-of-town bad actors.