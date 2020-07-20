Letter: Individual choice stops when others are endangered

Regarding “Mixed messages: Despite state guidance, Parson goes maskless, calls coverings ‘dang masks’" (July 14): Gov. Mike Parson’s position on mask wearing is irresponsible and dangerous to the residents he swore to protect. He says it is an individual choice whether to wear or not wear a mask, and Missourians don’t need government to tell us to. Parson’s saying, “If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a mask,” is the equivalent of telling smokers, “If you want to follow the dang smoking restrictions that protect other people from getting lung disease, you can, but it’s an individual choice.”
No. The right to individual choice stops when that choice directly endangers others. If what other people expel from their lungs can make me sick, then we do indeed need government to tell them to “wear a dang mask.”
Kathy Keeran • Florissant
