As I watched the congressional hearings, listened to the commentators and heard friends revisiting the issues in recent months, I’ve grown tired of hearing them refer to “the Republicans” as one body.
These are individuals, and they each need to take responsibility for their actions as we, and they, watch the foundation of our democracy crumble. One by one, they need to come out from behind the safe Republican group identity and let us hear individual viewpoints on the facts that they have learned and about disregard for the law.
Madge Treeger • Clayton