Letter: Ineffective lawmakers don’t act in Missourians’ interest

Regarding the editorial “Will Parson embrace corrupt old system or stand against ‘Dirty Missouri’ bill?” (May 18): So now we have two great new ideas coming out of the recent Missouri legislative session: The first is to allow people over 65 to vote absentee, but require them to get their ballot notarized. Now that makes a lot of sense, in that seniors are voting by mail to avoid going out, and most notaries charge a fee for their service. Give folks a benefit, but make it too difficult to use. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft should be very happy.
The second idea is repealing the motorcycle helmet law. It requires riders over age 25 to carry health insurance. Great. Are we now going to stop all helmetless riders and ask if they have health insurance? Even if they have insurance they will have limits on it. That means the taxpayers will have to pay for an injured rider indefinitely, even if the rider is from out of state. The bill is on Gov. Mike Parson’s desk as I write this.
We need to vote out these lamebrain legislators and elect some that have the interests of all Missourians at heart.
Kerry S. McGill • St. Albans
