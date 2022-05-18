Letter: Inept Democrats will lead toward US authoritarianism

Regarding the editorial “Complaining and whining isn’t a winning strategy, as Democrats learn the hard way” (May 10): The Editorial Board called it correctly when it said the Democrats’ focus hasn’t been on the substantive and urgent issues. The Democrats have had control of Congress for two years and have accomplished almost nothing regarding the protection of civil, voting, abortion or LGBTQ rights, among others, They are all imperiled because of their bickering and bumbling and have failed to secure those rights. Congressional Democrats couldn’t figure the best way out of a single-exit room.