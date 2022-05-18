 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inept Democrats will lead toward US authoritarianism

DEMOCRATIC DONKEY 2

Democratic donkey confused about what his message is.

 Dan Martin St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Regarding the editorial “Complaining and whining isn’t a winning strategy, as Democrats learn the hard way” (May 10): The Editorial Board called it correctly when it said the Democrats’ focus hasn’t been on the substantive and urgent issues. The Democrats have had control of Congress for two years and have accomplished almost nothing regarding the protection of civil, voting, abortion or LGBTQ rights, among others, They are all imperiled because of their bickering and bumbling and have failed to secure those rights. Congressional Democrats couldn’t figure the best way out of a single-exit room.

Republicans will likely take control of Congress in November. Because of the Democrats’ utter ineptness, we may be soon subjected to civil rights restrictions that are authoritarian in nature. I shudder to think what GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, along with Sen. Mitch McConnell and their cronies, have in store when they take control. Do we now prefer to live in an authoritarian state? Do we prefer restricting or outlawing of certain civil rights? If so, I believe the Democrats have aided in that becoming a reality.

Brian McGowan • St. Louis

