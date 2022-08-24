Letter: Inexcusable for Molina to leave team to watch basketball

Regarding "Cardinals notebook: Yadier Molina's 'tough' choice about more than business" (Aug. 22): I would expect that, as a leader of the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina would act like one. However, I don't believe he sets an example for the younger players. He doesn't hustle to first base, he never comes to spring training on time, and this year he was out of shape. From what I can tell, he has never mentored the young Cardinals catchers (like Mike Matheny did for him). Now he takes off for two days to see his basketball team in Puerto Rico. If he wants to put himself ahead of the team, I say he should have stayed in Puerto Rico.