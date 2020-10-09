Letter: Infected with coronavirus, Trump still doesn’t ‘get it’

Regarding “200K in US have died from virus. Now Trump says he ‘gets it’” (Oct. 5): Trump gets nothing. Before entering the hospital, he exposed supporters at a fundraiser and at the White House. Last Sunday, Trump decided he needed to go for a ride in a tightly sealed, secure vehicle and exposed his Secret Service detail and potentially their families.
Trump gets nothing about contracting the coronavirus, and now he has become a deadly threat to those around him. Even after becoming infected, he placed his narcissistic self above those who surround him and have sworn to protect him.
God help us all as we attempt to survive the Trump presidency.
Karl H. Zickler • South County
