 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Infected with coronavirus, Trump still doesn’t ‘get it’
0 comments

Letter: Infected with coronavirus, Trump still doesn’t ‘get it’

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
AP Week in Pictures, North America

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving treatments for COVID-19, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “200K in US have died from virus. Now Trump says he ‘gets it’” (Oct. 5): Trump gets nothing. Before entering the hospital, he exposed supporters at a fundraiser and at the White House. Last Sunday, Trump decided he needed to go for a ride in a tightly sealed, secure vehicle and exposed his Secret Service detail and potentially their families.

Trump gets nothing about contracting the coronavirus, and now he has become a deadly threat to those around him. Even after becoming infected, he placed his narcissistic self above those who surround him and have sworn to protect him.

God help us all as we attempt to survive the Trump presidency.

Karl H. Zickler • South County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports