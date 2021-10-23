 Skip to main content
Letter: Inferior public schools make charter schools attractive
The substance of the letter “Charter schools are danger to public education, democracy” (Oct. 9) is that charter schools are a threat to our government and drain funds from the public schools because of greed. Maybe the letter writer should note the many times teachers went on strike because of greed and directives from their union.

There is a good reason why there is a waiting list for admittance to charter schools: Parents are becoming aware of the substandard education their children are receiving in the public schools as well as what I believe is propaganda being directed to their children from activist teachers.

Carol Jablonski • O’Fallon, Mo.

