Letter: Inferior University City schools cause the wealth gap
Letter: Inferior University City schools cause the wealth gap

University City has achieved the dubious distinctions of being the No. 1 city in Missouri and No. 9 in the country for income inequality among its residents. The rankings were recently published by 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news company in New York city that did the research and calculations.

This comes the month after the Missouri Rankings Project, sponsored by the Show-Me Institute, ranked the University City School District on the bottom end academically — 453rd out of 516 school districts in the state. There is little doubt the dismal academic performance is a major factor causing the city's wide gap in incomes.

The project found the school district's American College Testing (ACT) scores are especially bad, causing it to be ranked 415th out of 439 participating districts — close to the absolute bottom. Its graduation rate was 432nd of 446 ranked school districts.

ProPublica, a non-profit news organization that does investigative journalism, found in 2018 that Black students in the University City School District are academically 3.8 grades behind white students on average. Nearly 85% of students are Black.

School district officials like to blame their poor performance on social inequity. Yet there are school districts in the area that educate all their students, regardless of race or family income. University City just isn’t one of them.

Unless something is done about its failing schools, the extreme income inequality in University City will only continue.

Tom Sullivan • University City 

