Letter: Inflation and taxes mitigate the minimum wage increase

Ryan Missel of St. Louis participates from his car as fast food workers and trade union advocates clog drive-thru lanes on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, during a rally at the McDonald's in the 1100 block of N. Tucker Blvd. Groups including Metropolitan Congregations United, SEIU Healthcare Missouri/Kansas and Local 1 called for a $15 minimum wage and trade a union for McDonald's and other fast food workers. About 35 vehicles clogged the parking lot at the restaurant while employees and union members advocated for better benefits. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

With inflation rates on the rise, Missouri’s $12 minimum wage initiative, passed back in 2018, is really being tested. The minimum wage increase this year from $10.30 to $11.15 has produced nothing of value. Making a measly 85 cents more per hour will get wage earners much less when inflation is figured in. All that increasing the minimum wage means is that more taxes will be coming out of people’s paychecks. Also, it gives companies and organizations more opportunities to increase their prices.

In my opinion, the belief that a higher minimum wage will get rid of debt and poverty is quite foolish and will continue to change nothing. This initiative is just a lie to make politicians look better, while those still in low-paying jobs suffer. Furthermore, I believe increasing the minimum wage makes it harder for unemployed people to find jobs because, as the retail price of goods increases, employers’ profits will plummet. Payrolls will have to shrink.

What Missouri should do instead of increasing the minimum wage is to make entry-level jobs readily accessible to the position of those who are skilled and productive.

Kenny Danh • St. Louis

