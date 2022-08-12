 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation Reduction Act sadly missing Child Tax Credit

United States Capitol 3

The U.S. Capitol building in January.

 Associated Press

Regarding "Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?" (Aug. 5): While it is exciting to have the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, I am deeply disappointed that it does not include any provisions to extend the Child Tax Credit. The Child Tax Credit kept around 4 million kids out of poverty in 2021 and those children have sunk back into poverty without the expansion. I am glad that Congress is doing something to address the issues around rising costs for our most vulnerable, but it is not enough. I call on our members of Congress to continue to push for an expansion on the Child Tax Credit in any end-of-year legislation.

Sarah Miller • University City 

