Letter: Information gap on slavery also includes North's part

In regards to "US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery" (Feb 26): The Associated Press story informs readers that southern plantation homes being used for tourism today do not include enough information about slavery. I agree. Here's some of what the article is missing.
Slavery was legal in all 13 American colonies from New England to Georgia for 250 years. Its primary ports were northern cities — Boston and New York. After 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern states only when, where and if it was no longer needed because the whites, who were in sufficient numbers, demanded the jobs. Slavery was legal in New York State, for example, until as late as 1821. When secession occurred during 1861, there were more slave states remaining in the Union than in the seven seceding states — plus the District of Columbia and Indian territories.
Guides might also remind tourists that slavery helped put the United States on the world map, turning us from nothing into a world leader within only a few short generations. President Thomas Jefferson was able to successfully challenge the Barbary pirates during only our third presidency. We led the world in the supply of raw cotton, which added to our nation's wealth. Slave-based exports contributed to more than half of the total income of the federal budget in 1860. Many northern industries and investors were financially dependent upon the slave-based southern economy. Tour guides could also add that only a very small percentage of southern families lived in the big plantation home and that less than 10% of all southern families even owned slaves. And that black free men in the antebellum South, totaling more than 253,000 and outnumbering those who lived north of the Mason-Dixon Line in the 1860 census, also owned some of those slaves.
Bob Arnold • St. Peters