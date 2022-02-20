 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Informed voters help reinforce American democracy

Voting in St. Louis

Sunni'a Thomas wipes down as voting stations at Nance Elementary School on Tuesday April 6, 2021, as voters take to the polls in the 2nd Ward in the city's Mayoral election. The ballot also includes several measures proposed by the Metropolitan Sewer District to pay for infrastructure upgrades. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis collaborates with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in producing a voters guide before every major election, including one ahead of the April 5 election when many municipal officers and school board members will be elected. We believe our partnership with the Post-Dispatch multiplies the effectiveness of our efforts to ensure that voters know where the candidates stand.

An informed voter casts a ballot that best represents the voter’s own preferences about issues that impact everyday life. Candidate statements, rather than rumor and hearsay, enable constituents to make smart voting decisions.

The League urges candidates to respond to our questionnaire. Voters deserve the respect that is shown by answering objective questions about issues. Even unopposed candidates benefit from increasing their name recognition and voter awareness.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization aiming to empower voters and defend democracy. This spring, the league plans to moderate and staff a dozen candidate forums in communities where it has been invited by a cosponsor. The forums provide an opportunity for all candidates to answer questions from their voter constituents.

Nancy Thompson • Maplewood

