Letter: Infrastructure bill must include support for caregivers

Regarding the editorial “President Biden has proposed an infrastructure plan worthy of a great nation” (April 4): Although the Editorial Board touched on pieces of the bill such as repairing bridges, upgrading schools, increasing broadband access and mitigating climate change — all of which fit under traditional infrastructure — the editorial leaves out the urgent need for caregiving infrastructure, including support for child care and paid family leave.

As someone who is a veteran and married to a veteran with disabilities, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of supporting our nation’s caregivers. And also the importance of not having to risk your job or miss a paycheck to care for a loved one.

Republican leaders, such as Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, are solely focused on physical infrastructure. Just as our physical infrastructure is crumbling, our care infrastructure is also deteriorating and disproportionately affecting women, especially people of color, since everyone will need care at some point in his or her life.