Letter: Infrastructure boost, politics aside, makes sense

Regarding the editorial " Biden's infrastructure victory over extremists right and left is a win for America" (Nov. 9): Finally, legislation that will help all Americans, individuals and companies, and now there's blowback and outrage? Seriously?

When spoke at campaign rallies, the word infrastructure is a big crowd pleaser, but now that the Democrats may get credit for it, it's a terrible idea and Republicans who voted for it are targeted with threats. Lawmakers are elected to represent all their constituents. Representing party, large corporations and donors exclusively is definitely not what the Founding Fathers had intended.

Andrew Liveris, former chief executive of the Dow Chemical company and then-President Donald Trump's appointee to head the American Manufacturing Council, wrote a book, "Make It In America." He cited maintaining and developing infrastructure as one of the three most important draws to attracting and developing business in America. Investing in our infrastructure is a good idea, no matter who brings it to the table. It would have been great if it happened four years earlier or eight years earlier — but it didn't. And trampling on progress because you don't get credit for it represents no one other than the complainer.