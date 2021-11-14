 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Infrastructure boost, politics aside, makes sense
0 comments

Letter: Infrastructure boost, politics aside, makes sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

In this image from House Television, Democrats celebrate on the House floor late Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, after the House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. (House Television via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding the editorial "Biden's infrastructure victory over extremists right and left is a win for America" (Nov. 9): Finally, legislation that will help all Americans, individuals and companies, and now there's blowback and outrage? Seriously?

When spoke at campaign rallies, the word infrastructure is a big crowd pleaser, but now that the Democrats may get credit for it, it's a terrible idea and Republicans who voted for it are targeted with threats. Lawmakers are elected to represent all their constituents. Representing party, large corporations and donors exclusively is definitely not what the Founding Fathers had intended.

Andrew Liveris, former chief executive of the Dow Chemical company and then-President Donald Trump's appointee to head the American Manufacturing Council, wrote a book, "Make It In America." He cited maintaining and developing infrastructure as one of the three most important draws to attracting and developing business in America. Investing in our infrastructure is a good idea, no matter who brings it to the table. It would have been great if it happened four years earlier or eight years earlier — but it didn't. And trampling on progress because you don't get credit for it represents no one other than the complainer.

Susan Gioia • Webster Groves 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News