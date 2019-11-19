Regarding “Rising heat and climate extremes mean questions, challenges for roads, the power grid, and other infrastructure” (Nov. 10): I guess the Post-Dispatch has finally crossed the line. Blaming climate change for infrastructure aging is laughable. The fault lies with governments that fail to do their elected responsibilities. Blaming climate change only serves to give them an excuse for not doing anything.
With this article, I’m sure reporter Bryce Gray became a favorite of the climate crowd. The public as a whole would be better served if he had investigated what governments are doing about an aging infrastructure. Why Missouri won’t or can’t raise gas taxes, or why they don’t commit the money to repair bridges and roads. Why money is being wasted on useless projects like the Loop Trolley to nowhere. But blaming the failures on climate change is, to say the least, a cop out.
John Bohnstadt • Maryville