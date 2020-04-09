Letter: Infrastructure plan not needed if we save the old jobs

Regarding the editorial “Our infrastructure needs massive help. So does our economy. Why not do both?” (April 8): The Trump administration is about to make a major mistake. Officials are looking at launching a major infrastructure program. That type of program didn’t accomplish what it was set up to do during the Great Depression and won’t work this time either. What should be done is to provide the lost revenue to small businesses, which would allow them to keep their people employed. We wouldn’t need new jobs if we saved the old ones.
James Sargent • Lake Sherwood
