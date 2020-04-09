Letter: Infrastructure plan not needed if we save the old jobs
Tunnel_02

A Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District contractor inspects a large tunnel-boring machine at the foot of the tunnel after completing the drilling of a rock wall, 180 feet underground. The breakthrough completed a 2 year, nearly 4 mile dig, ending in Clayton on January 28, 2020. MSD has been working on the overflow sanitary relief tunnel to reduce flooding during heavy rains. The Deer Creek Tunnel will be approximately 3.9 miles long, extending from Clayton Road in the City of Clayton, to Interstate 44 in the City of Shrewsbury. Construction will take place through late 2022. Photo courtesy MSD.

Regarding the editorial “Our infrastructure needs massive help. So does our economy. Why not do both?” (April 8): The Trump administration is about to make a major mistake. Officials are looking at launching a major infrastructure program. That type of program didn’t accomplish what it was set up to do during the Great Depression and won’t work this time either. What should be done is to provide the lost revenue to small businesses, which would allow them to keep their people employed. We wouldn’t need new jobs if we saved the old ones.

James Sargent • Lake Sherwood

