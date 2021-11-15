 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Infrastructure projects need more careful accounting
0 comments

Letter: Infrastructure projects need more careful accounting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill

FILE - A worker welds on the Ninth Street bridge on May 6, 2020. The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden plans to sign into law on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

Regarding "Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill" (Nov. 10): Included in this list of projects listed in the infrastructure bill are roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicles, internet access, rail, power grid, airports, water and waste water — showing the amounts to be spent in each category. So far, so good, but the expenditures listed total only $432.5 billion, less than half of the total bill. Is the unlisted balance being spent on things that would be unlikely to be defined as infrastructure, and hence, reflect poorly on the administration? Or is the reporting inaccurate?

Barry Chod • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News