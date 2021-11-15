Letter: Infrastructure projects need more careful accounting

Regarding "Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill" (Nov. 10): Included in this list of projects listed in the infrastructure bill are roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicles, internet access, rail, power grid, airports, water and waste water — showing the amounts to be spent in each category. So far, so good, but the expenditures listed total only $432.5 billion, less than half of the total bill. Is the unlisted balance being spent on things that would be unlikely to be defined as infrastructure, and hence, reflect poorly on the administration? Or is the reporting inaccurate?