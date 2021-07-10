Letter: Inhumane transgender sterilization laws must end

Regarding “ Czech President calls transgender people ‘disgusting’ ” (June 27): Throughout the globe, particularly in Europe, many countries have established laws requiring transgender people to be sterilized for their true gender identity to be legally recognized. This blatantly transphobic legislation is an affront to human rights and basic human dignity and must stop.

This legislation requires transgender people to give up their fundamental right to reproduction just so that their legitimate gender identity can be recognized legally so that they may fully exist as who they truly are.

In the past few years, many countries in Europe have discarded their archaic transgender-sterilization requirements, going from 20 in 2017 to 10 in 2021, including Turkey and the Caucasus nations. This is a positive change; however, there is still much work to be done. The aforementioned 10 countries and Japan still have this horrific legislation in place. In these countries, transgender individuals are still subject to this inhumane quid pro quo of giving up their fundamental right to reproduce just to have their gender identity recognized.