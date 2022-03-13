Letter: Inmate treatment for substance abuse would ease recidivism

Regarding “Inmates sought help for Madison County inmate who died during withdrawal” (March 10): I was disturbed to read about Elissa Lindhorst’s death from opioid withdrawal inside the Madison County Jail. The corrections officer’s refusal to respond to calls for medical assistance was inhumane, but even more importantly, Lindhorst shouldn’t have been in the jail’s custody in the first place.

Just a few weeks before her death, the Pretrial Fairness Act was passed by the Illinois Legislature. Had the law already taken effect, there is a good chance Lindhorst would still be here today. The law ends the use of cash bond in Illinois and ensures that people are not jailed pretrial simply because they are accused of drug-related charges, especially simple possession.

Under the current system, people like Lindhorst are jailed with assumption that people using substances are safer behind bars, but this is far from true. Among the Illinois incarcerated, only 17% of those in need of clinical treatment services actually receive it. When jails do offer treatment programs, they typically are short of clinical practices, which includes access to medications for opioid-use disorder (buprenorphine and methadone).

Although we can’t turn back time, we can help ensure that no one is placed in Lindhorst’s situation ever again in Illinois. While law enforcement and Republicans call for repealing the Pretrial Fairness Act, the Post-Dispatch’s article about the lawsuit filed by Lindhorst’s mother is a tragic reminder of why the law was passed in the first place.

Jen Nagel-Fischer • Alton