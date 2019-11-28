Regarding “Netanyahu celebrates U.S. settlement decision in West Bank” (Nov. 20): In direct contradiction to decades of international law, no less common sense, it is simply insane for the U.S. to acknowledge that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are not necessarily illegal. On the contrary, an attempt by Israel to annex these settlements, which is sure to follow, will put the final nails in the coffin of the only hope for peace between Israelis and Palestinians: two states for two peoples.
Let us not ignore other facts on the ground, namely, violent, worldwide, anti-American sentiment and anti-Semitism closely follow the plight of the Palestinians. Whether we admit it or not, what goes around comes around.
For our own sake, if not for the sake of so many Israelis and Palestinians who recognize that a negotiated political solution is the only viable one to this nightmare scenario, call your representative in Congress to support House Res. 326, which states that Congress stands firmly against annexation of the West Bank and staunchly supports a two-state solution.
I am a deeply disgruntled American Jew who is both pro-peace and pro-Israel.
Todd Miller • Kirksville