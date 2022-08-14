Letter: Insecurity makes America’s Center expansion futile

Regarding “Loop Trolley starts anew in St. Louis; even its riders disagree on its worth” (Aug. 4): The trolley was a huge, $51 million investment with no real transit demand. Where was the business analysis to determine ridership and cost projections before construction started?

Now St. Louis County residents are being taken for yet another ride by sharing the cost of the even larger, ill-conceived, $210 million expansion of the downtown America’s Center Convention Complex expansion. This was another project in need of a thorough business analysis.

In the Post-Dispatch editorial “St. Louis’ economic engine is sputtering for lack of attention to public safety” (Aug. 7), the Editorial Board accurately stated that the success of this type of hefty investment depends heavily on attracting patrons from outside, who will not visit if they fear for their lives.

Are elected officials somehow not aware that convention planners don’t book events in locales with violent crime, streets blockaded due to lack of traffic enforcement, and a dysfunctional 911 system? A larger, fancier convention center will not overcome these obstacles.

Larry Feuerstein • Chesterfield